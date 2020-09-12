Volleyball in busy few months
It’s all go for the Gibraltar Volleyball Association this month. With a record number of players registering their interest the association has already hosted two major weekends of beach volleyball and has already resumed its indoor activities. This past week saw the first time that a Gibraltar beach volleyball team participated in an official CEV...
