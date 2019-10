The volleyball indoor season started well for Moore Stephen’s with a 3-0 win over Westside in the first match of the season.

Last week the association presented its qualified FIVB BVB Level 1 coaches with their certificates after a weeks hard work and dedication.

The FIVB BVB level 1 coaching course saw the involvement of Jeff their course director, Vangelis from sideout_uk for instructing and support from the Gibraltar Government.