Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Volleyball pays tribute to Sergio Martinez

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd September 2019

Gibraltar Volleyball veterans gathered on Monday night to pay tribute to former player and coach Sergio Martinez who passed away earlier in the year. Veteran players, some of whom had not played in over fourteen years turned up to play in the memorial match highlighting the great affection and respect the association had for Mr...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Sacarello’s newsagent, ‘a microcosm of Gibraltar’ on Main Street, set to close

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

New taxes dull Gibraltar’s competitive edge, Chamber says

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Beach volleyball tournament results and photos plus tonight’s final 3v3 fixtures

3rd September 2019

Sports
Volleyball pays tribute to Sergio Martinez

3rd September 2019

Sports
Ribas reminds them who they are playing for

3rd September 2019

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps sign Mustapha Yahaya from Europa

3rd September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019