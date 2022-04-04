Volleyball reveals its squad for internationals
The Gibraltar Volleyball Association have been revealing their 12 female squad for this week’s forthcoming international matches in Luxembourg. The Under 19 squad will for a second time attend the CE Small States tournament where they will be playing between April 6th and 11th. The U19’s have been working hard towards another incredible opportunity on...
