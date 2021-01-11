Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

Volleyball tips on Facebook daily

By Stephen Ignacio
11th January 2021

The Gibraltar Volleyball Association have these past days continued their encouragement for players to keep their interest in the sport providing a useful daily tips section in their Facebook page.
The sport which has seen a growing interest this summer following its introduction of open beach volleyball tournaments has offered players tips such as how to keep developing their skills without the need for a court or net.
The tips can be found on their official Gibraltar Volleyball Association Facebook page.

