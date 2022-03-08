Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Mar, 2022

Sports

Volleyball youth welcome Algeciras visitors

By Stephen Ignacio
8th March 2022

Gibraltar Volleyball Association continued building on its recent achievements, this weekend seeing teams from Algeciras coming to Gibraltar to play against its youth teams. Although initially five teams had been expected some last minute problems with travel plans for the visiting teams saw less numbers turning up. However, the Tercentenary Sports Hall, now free for...

