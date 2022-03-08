Volleyball youth welcome Algeciras visitors
Gibraltar Volleyball Association continued building on its recent achievements, this weekend seeing teams from Algeciras coming to Gibraltar to play against its youth teams. Although initially five teams had been expected some last minute problems with travel plans for the visiting teams saw less numbers turning up. However, the Tercentenary Sports Hall, now free for...
