Volunteers begin restoration of Blackstrap Cove, clearing decades of waste

Some call it Blackstrap Cove, some Miami Beach and some Media Luna but too many called it a dumping ground for a number of years with construction rumble being offloaded there as far back as the 60s at least.

However, that is set to all change thanks to the Department of Environment’s vision to restore the area and create an idyllic spot for nature lovers, bird watchers where local flora and fauna can thrive.

The start of this transformation occurred last weekend when the area was tackled by over 40 volunteers who took part in the 20th annual Clean Up the World event.

Janet Howitt from the ESG, the organisation behind the event, told the Chronicle that five skips were removed from the area, including three skips of just rubble.

They had to deal with a lot of historic dumping in the area, which in addition to rubble and construction waste was previously covered in household tipping including computers, tiles and other items.

The volunteers working in the area included members of the local Scouts and construction company Situs. Situs got involved in the project after Ms Howitt had a discussion with Franco Ostuni, who is the director of the nearby former Caleta Hotel. Mr Ostuni felt passionate about helping clean up that area, although it does not form part of the site for the future planned hotel and residential development.

Initially he was going to see if staff from the Holiday Inn, which is also runs, would be involved but instead after speaking with the construction company that is working on the planned development a number of them got involved and turned up on Saturday morning. All worked hard throughout the morning, took a break for lunch and then continued the clean-up.

The area was remarkably transformed, said Ms Howitt. The amount of rubble that was removed has made a big difference she said. With some areas now being able to rewild itself.

On the topic of rewilding be it naturally or with assistance work will need to be done to remove the invasive species Hotten Tot Fig. The plant, while it may have beautiful purple flowers in Spring, smothers the ground as it spreads over an area, meaning local species cannot grow or thrive in the area.

Ms Howitt stressed the importance of community involvement and volunteer efforts in environmental cleanup and restoration projects, especially in areas like Blackstrap Cove. And she highlighted the significant impact 40 volunteers working together had in transforming the area.

Looking forward she also noted the challenges of waste management and the need for better infrastructure and facilities to handle different types of waste, especially construction/demolition materials.

Recognising the value of natural spaces and the need to protect and restore them for the benefit of the community and wildlife, she stressed her desire to see a balance of development with preserving sensitive natural areas.

She did also note her appreciation for the role of government agencies and private entities in supporting and facilitating environmental initiatives, while also acknowledging the need for more proactive and coordinated efforts.

On what the public can do she stressed the importance of education, awareness, and enforcement to address issues like littering or irresponsible fishing practices where lines are discarded in areas like Rosia Bay, that negatively impact the environment.