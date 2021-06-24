Voting continues in abortion referendum, with 7pm turnout at 45%

Polling station in Gibraltar’s abortion referendum have registered a steady flow of voters through the day, though turnout at 7pm was 44.7%.

There was almost a 5% turnout in the first hour and by 7pm some 10,435 of the 23,343-strong electorate had voted.

Comparisons with other recent votes are difficult because polls opened at different times and elections are normally held later in the year, when seasonal factors may influence the time that people vote. But as a reference point, the turnout at 5pm at the last general election was 56.3%.

Today’s referendum will see the electorate decide whether or not to enact legislation amending the Crimes Act to allow abortions to happen in Gibraltar under certain defined circumstances.

After years of campaigning, with the referendum postponed last year due to the pandemic, the decision will finally be reached tonight when civil servants count the ballots at the University of Gibraltar.

Polling stations will remain open today until 10pm, with 16 to 18 year olds eligible to vote for the first time.

Casting his vote on Thursday morning, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the referendum, no matter the outcome, would be historic.

“It is a pleasure to see Gibraltar going out to the polls again as usual in peace having heard all of the arguments from all of the sides that had something to say in this important seminal referendum on women’s reproductive rights,” Mr Picardo said.

“Today I expect will be a day just like every time Gibraltar goes to the polls where people will express their views peacefully and by marking that option on the ballot paper that they believe is the best for the future of our community.”

“I very much look forward to this day being a day that goes down in history whatever the result tonight and that the people of Gibraltar will have spoken with the result that is announced tonight by the referendum returning officer.”

“Thank you very much indeed for forming part of this day of democracy in Gibraltar.”

Mr Picardo said he would not speculate the outcome and the next steps after the result.

“At the moment Gibraltar is going to the polls,” he said.

“Forgive me for not speculating what the result will be I believe it is important to allow the democratic process to be seen out completely and the Government will act in keeping with the views of the people of Gibraltar as expressed.”

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, who has campaign for ‘No’ said the referendum has been "emotional and divisive".

“I think the message is it has been a very important issue, we have never had this kind of debate in Gibraltar it’s been an emotional and divisive campaign in many respects but I think the important moment now has come for people to reflect and make a decision and I encourage everyone to do so," Mr Azopardi said.

Together Gibraltar leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon, remained firm in her position that the legislation should have passed without going to referendum, adding that it has caused rifts within the community.

This is the fifth referendum being held in Gibraltar’s “short political history” which Ms Hassan Nahon said is going to “cause a lot of division” because the others had a resounding one-way vote each time.

“We didn’t want this to happen, we thought that parliamentarians and the Government should have whipped a majority in order to force this issue of human rights especially when they are saying it is going to be forced on us anyway, so it has been a bit of an exercise of cynicism to get that legislation passed without needing a clause for a referendum,” she said.

In the event of a ‘No’ vote winning, Ms Hassan Nahon, a staunch pro-choice supporter, said her party will continue to lobby for legislation, based on what is being seen in Northern Ireland and elsewhere.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said the referendum had seen intense campaigning and once the result is announced he called for reconciliation.

“It is important that I think that once the result is known is that everybody comes back together as a community family atmosphere that Gibraltar has always had,” he said.

“For me as you know in Parliament I spoke in favour of the legislation. I also voted in favour of the legislation so obviously I voted Yes.”

“I have always felt very strongly that the women of Gibraltar are entitled to have a safe abortion in Gibraltar in controlled and defined circumstances rather than be forced to go to Spain or to United Kingdom or elsewhere.”

When asked if he was concerned that Gibraltar would be divided on Friday morning.

“I think this is an issue where people hold strong views on both sides. So I think obviously coming together may take time but I am sure that will happen.”

Campaigner for the Yes vote and the Chief Minister’s wife, Justine Picardo added that Gibraltar’s final choice will be the right outcome.

“I think we are feeling quite positive,” she said.

“I obviously have been through many referendums, well at least one and the elections as well, and therefore I enjoy this democratic process where people are coming out, where they are showing what they feel and I think that whatever Gibraltar choses will be the right outcome for us and I hope it will be a positive one.”

She added the Yes campaign has managed a very positive campaign.

“That positive message and [we] have tried to make people aware and understand that yes and voting choice is voting for women and trusting women and not denigrating us and feeling that we are not able to make our own choices and not able to be trusted in these situations,” she said.

Gibraltar for Yes campaigner Isobel Ellul encouraged the public to go out and vote.

“It is about bringing Gibraltar into the 21st century and most importantly it is about choice and I think it is important whatever your views are you have that choice and that we have an equitable service,” she said.

She added: “Absolutely very excited we have been waiting for this day now for over a year and we are glad to be here and we obviously are encouraging everybody to go out and vote because it is really important to exercise their democratic right and whatever your involvement has been.”

Karenza Morillo, spokesperson for ‘Save Babies, Vote No’, described the run up to referendum day as a “positive campaign” with a good level of respect, other than what was seen on social media.

“I think we have had a good campaign and we feel there has been a change of tide, in the last few weeks especially, but it is difficult to tell which way it is going to go,” Ms Morillo said.

Putting a referendum on abortion to the public has been “worse than Brexit”, she said, because it is a very emotive subject.

“There are people who have been through abortions themselves, and other people have had miscarriages or other difficulties, and the whole issue of maternity and paternity and child makes it very difficult for those involved,” she added.

“I think that it has been worse than any other referendum or even election because the topic itself is a very emotive one.”

“It is difficult to campaign for the rights of the woman and the baby as well when babies have gone through it, making it difficult not to sound judgemental or make people feel like you are judging them.”

Quizzed on whether the campaign has been influenced by politicians and other leaders in the community.

“I think it is more about the misinformation from the leaders that is distressing,” she said.

“It is a democracy everyone has a voice and should be able to express how they feel about things, but there has been a lot of misinformation and a lot of confusing information by certain leaders and I think that is unacceptable.”

“We feel confident that the information we put out is accurate and we have tried to campaign with as much honesty and integrity as we have been able to, and we have had accusations of the contrary but these have been largely unsubstantiated.”