Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Waiting to see if Olympique kick off their season

By Stephen Ignacio
9th September 2019

All eyes will be on the restart of the National League on Wednesday when Manchester 62 are due to play a Olympique 13 Gibraltar.
The latter has yet to play with their first match removed after the demise of Leo FC. They were then due to play Europa FC but the club was forced to forfeit due to the unavailability of players. The club who are known to have struggled this summer to keep the team together were given a week by the Gibraltar FA to sort out their affairs or face the possibility of their license being revoked. The Gibraltar FA taking a firm stance after Olympique s failure to have a team for the match against Europa. The decision to forfeit also meant they faced disciplinary action and a fine.
In other matches this week Lions face Lynx in what could be an exciting match. Both sides having produced some very good football in the early matches.
Glacis Utd will play Mons Calpe in what is a match which could provide surprises if Glacis have been able to reinforce their squad prior to the close of the transfer window and international releases have arrived.
St Joseph’s play against a Boca Juniors that have reinforced their squad opening the match to the possibility of a tighter affair than the blue would have wanted to see after the break.
Sunday sees College 1975 play Bruno’s Magpies. Both sides last season played in what was the second division. Both with very different levels of development this season. Bruno’s have surprised by topping the league table, quite deservedly, with some great football.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Fans enjoy a weekend of music despite rain, queues and politics

Sun 8th Sep, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

New schools opening delayed

Fri 6th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Waiting to see if Olympique kick off their season

9th September 2019

Sports
Gib Refs in international duty

9th September 2019

Sports
Walking Netball arrives for Gibraltar netballers

9th September 2019

Sports
Bavaria merges with Hawks hockey club

9th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019