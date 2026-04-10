Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Apr, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Walk for Diabetes charity event set for May 15

Photo by PA.

By Chronicle Staff
10th April 2026

Diabetes Gibraltar has invited the public to take part in its annual Walk for Diabetes at Eastern Beach on Friday May 15, 2026, in an event aimed at raising awareness and showing support for people living with Type 1 diabetes.

Registration will open at 5pm, with the walk due to start at 7pm from the beginning of Eastern Beach.

The route will take participants through Kingsway pedestrian tunnel, across the runway and around the Sundial before returning to Eastern Beach.

After the walk, organisers will hold a Circle of Light ceremony.

Diabetes Gibraltar said the event would bring the community together to raise awareness, share hope and stand in solidarity with those living with diabetes.

Further information is available by emailing diabetesgib@gmail.com

Most Read

Gib residents spared tight checks as Spain applies EES measures at border 

Wed 8th Apr, 2026

Local News

Gibraltar entrepreneur develops eco-friendly paddleboards with an eye on sustainability

Thu 9th Apr, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

Putting people over vehicles

Thu 9th Apr, 2026

Commission mulls Spanish proposal for EES flexibility at border 

Thu 9th Apr, 2026

Local News

US submarine in Bay of Gibraltar crew transfer 

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th April 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Patients waiting months in inappropriate Ocean Views placements, Board report finds

10th April 2026

Local News
Norovirus advice issued amid rise in community cases

10th April 2026

Local News
Gibraltar entrepreneur develops eco-friendly paddleboards with an eye on sustainability

9th April 2026

Local News
Plans to relocate mental health acute ward abandoned as board highlights need for assisted living 

8th April 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026