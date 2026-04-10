Walk for Diabetes charity event set for May 15

Diabetes Gibraltar has invited the public to take part in its annual Walk for Diabetes at Eastern Beach on Friday May 15, 2026, in an event aimed at raising awareness and showing support for people living with Type 1 diabetes.

Registration will open at 5pm, with the walk due to start at 7pm from the beginning of Eastern Beach.

The route will take participants through Kingsway pedestrian tunnel, across the runway and around the Sundial before returning to Eastern Beach.

After the walk, organisers will hold a Circle of Light ceremony.

Diabetes Gibraltar said the event would bring the community together to raise awareness, share hope and stand in solidarity with those living with diabetes.

Further information is available by emailing diabetesgib@gmail.com