Walker gets bronze in World Championships

Gibraltarian Triathlete Chris Walker has finished 3rd in the 50-54 age group of the Triathlon World Championship held in Lausanne.

With a time of 01:04.31 Mr Walker finished behind competitors from the US and Poland. Over 120 competitors from across the globe were fielded in the same category adding to the overall achievement.

Edgar Harper, also representing Gibraltar finished 59th in the 45-49 category with a time of 01:13:07 against a very strong field.