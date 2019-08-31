Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Walker gets bronze in World Championships

By Stephen Ignacio
31st August 2019

Gibraltarian Triathlete Chris Walker has finished 3rd in the 50-54 age group of the Triathlon World Championship held in Lausanne.
With a time of 01:04.31 Mr Walker finished behind competitors from the US and Poland. Over 120 competitors from across the globe were fielded in the same category adding to the overall achievement.
Edgar Harper, also representing Gibraltar finished 59th in the 45-49 category with a time of 01:13:07 against a very strong field.

Most Read

Brexit

Bet365 will retain one fifth of staff locally as it relocates to Malta

Thu 29th Aug, 2019

Local News

New taxes dull Gibraltar’s competitive edge, Chamber says

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash with Gib-registered vehicle

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Brexit

Govt offers insight into Gib’s no-deal Brexit planning

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

Local News

Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Walker gets bronze in World Championships

31st August 2019

Sports
Lynx have disappointing match in front of goal

30th August 2019

Sports
‘No place for players whose passion has extinguished’ warned Ribas

30th August 2019

Sports
Endurance Swim postponed until 'it is safe to swim in the area'

30th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019