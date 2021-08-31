Walker says “we knew that we could do it”
One of Thursday’s Lincoln Red Imps goals hero Liam Walker has told his clubs official website that the players believe that they could do it. Following Lincoln Red Imps 4-2 aggregate victory after extra time against Latvian side Riga in the Europa Conference League play-offs Walker was dealt a blow being removed from the national...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here