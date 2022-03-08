Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Walking netball makes a return this month

By Stephen Ignacio
8th March 2022

Walking netball returns to our courts with the Gibraltar Netball Association announcing that it will return on March 22nd.
Sessions will be allocated on Tuesdays from 6pm to 7.15pm at Westside School with registration now open for anyone who wishes to participate.
Walking netball, during its launch pre-covid, was well recieved by many former players, and many people who had not had an opportunity to play in the past. The sessions were impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, losing part of its momentum.
The association will be hoping, that with the lifting of restrictions the sessions will once again see numbers grow in what is a further extension to netball’s vast community.

Most Read

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

Govt ‘extremely concerned’ Gibraltar ambulances denied entry into Spain

Sat 5th Mar, 2022

Local News

Russia includes Rock on list of ‘unfriendly countries’

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

Spanish data shows stark difference to UK on incursions into BGTW

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Rock Cup is back

8th March 2022

Sports
Another narrow win for Lincoln

8th March 2022

Sports
Gibraltar football to show solidarity with Ukraine

8th March 2022

Sports
Six Special Olympic athletes to miss out on winter games after cancellation

7th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022