Walking netball makes a return this month

Walking netball returns to our courts with the Gibraltar Netball Association announcing that it will return on March 22nd.

Sessions will be allocated on Tuesdays from 6pm to 7.15pm at Westside School with registration now open for anyone who wishes to participate.

Walking netball, during its launch pre-covid, was well recieved by many former players, and many people who had not had an opportunity to play in the past. The sessions were impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, losing part of its momentum.

The association will be hoping, that with the lifting of restrictions the sessions will once again see numbers grow in what is a further extension to netball’s vast community.