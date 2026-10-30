Walnut Campaign highlights progress in prostate cancer care in Gibraltar

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar launched its Walnut Campaign 2026 at City Hall on October 30, highlighting developments in prostate cancer testing, diagnosis and treatment on the Rock.

The event at the Mayor’s Parlour brought together supporters, healthcare professionals, charity representatives and members of the community ahead of a month of awareness activities.

Deputy Mayor Andrea Simpson opened the event, recognising the impact of prostate cancer on individuals and families and the importance of encouraging conversations about men’s health.

Joe Holliday, Chairman of Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, reflected on the charity’s work since 2011 and said attitudes towards prostate cancer had changed considerably, with men now more willing to discuss PSA testing, symptoms, diagnosis and support.

He also highlighted the importance of appropriate repeat testing, noting that prostate cancer can develop without obvious early symptoms and that a previous reassuring PSA result should not be treated as a permanent all-clear. And a raised PSA does not itself mean prostate cancer.

Figures presented at the launch showed that 1,930 men had been tested through the dedicated GHA PSA pathway since it was introduced in November 2022.

Mr Holliday said 283 prostate biopsies had been carried out using equipment introduced in December 2021, resulting in 197 prostate cancer diagnoses.

He also highlighted the 14-day diagnostic pathway and thanked the GHA’s senior management and Urology team, including Dr Paul Hughes and Dr James Allan, for their work.

The launch also focused on the introduction of robotic-assisted surgery at St Bernard’s Hospital.

Mr Holliday reported an overall project cost of around £860,000, including £500,000 from Kusuma Trust and a £160,000 contribution through Prostate Cancer Gibraltar. The GHA also contributed to the project.

The equipment has been used as part of a remote surgery programme linking specialist surgeons abroad with patients in Gibraltar and has wider applications in areas including general surgery, colorectal surgery and gynaecology.

Mr Holliday thanked Kusuma Trust, sponsors, volunteers and supporters, as well as the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission for continuing to organise the Free the Knee initiative.

He also recognised Cancer Relief Gibraltar for its support to patients, families and Prostate Cancer Gibraltar’s Buddies.

The launch marked the start of a programme of activities during November under the “How’s Your Walnut?” campaign.

A prostate cancer awareness day with mobile PSA testing is planned for November 14 outside Parliament House in John Mackintosh Square.

The GHA Mobile Health Unit is expected to provide PSA testing, with advance booking encouraged and appointment details to be announced separately.

Mr Holliday also welcomed the commemorative plaque installed at the entrance to the One-Stop Shop Urology Clinic in memory of John Diaz, a founding member and the charity’s first chairman.

Looking ahead to 2027, he said the charity would continue discussions with the GHA about possible further developments, including the role of prostate MRI in screening and diagnostic pathways.

The Minister for Health, Dr John Cortes, closed the event by reflecting on his involvement with the charity during its early years and its collaboration with the GHA and the wider community.

Eligible men in Gibraltar can request a PSA blood test through the GHA by emailing prostate@gha.gi with their full name, date of birth, GHA number and contact telephone number.