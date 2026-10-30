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Fri 30th Oct, 2026

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Local News

GSD welcomes reinstatement of cemetery benches but rejects Cortes criticism

By Chronicle Staff
30th October 2026

The GSD has welcomed the decision by the Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, to order the immediate reinstatement of benches removed from North Front Cemetery, but rejected his criticism of the Opposition’s response to the issue.

Craig Sacarello, who has shadow responsibility for the Environment, said the decision was the correct outcome following concerns raised by families and members of the public.

Mr Sacarello said: “I welcome the Minister’s decision to reinstate the cemetery benches immediately. This is the right outcome and, most importantly, responds to the genuine upset caused to the families affected. The Minister’s criticism of my social media post is, however, a considerable overreaction. My comments simply gave a voice to members of the public who were understandably distressed by the removal of benches, some paid for by families and bearing personal dedications, without prior consultation. I also expressly acknowledged the smart condition in which the cemetery is currently being maintained.”

He said cemeteries were places where people should be able to remember and pay their respects to loved ones in dignity and comfort.

Mr Sacarello rejected Dr Cortes’ suggestion that the Opposition had been “jumping on the bandwagon” or engaging in political point-scoring, saying raising concerns about decisions affecting members of the public formed part of the GSD’s role as an opposition party.

He said those in public office should also be prepared to listen to criticism when mistakes were made.

Mr Sacarello said: “I am pleased that public concern has now been heard and that the benches will be restored.”

The GSD said it would continue raising issues affecting members of the public.

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