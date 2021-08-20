Warmer seas makes jelly fish bloom
As jellyfish line Gibraltar’s shoreline this summer, marine scientist Lewis Stagnetto from The Nautilus Project has warned this is set to worsen due to climate change. Most of the jellyfish spotted are Pelagia Noctiluca also known as the mauve stinger and Rhizostoma Luteum commonly known as the barrel jellyfish. “We have had two blooms in...
