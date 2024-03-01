Warmest February ends record breaking winter
Last month was the warmest February on record, bringing an end to a record-breaking winter in terms of high temperatures, the Gibraltar Met Office has confirmed. The Met Office described how the continuous warm days and mild nights have resulted in February 2024 being, on average, the warmest February on record with an average daily...
