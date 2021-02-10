Warning to online daters as romance scams increase during lockdown

By Vicky Shaw

Romance scams have increased as people have searched online for love during the coronavirus lockdowns, figures suggest.

Trade association UK Finance recorded a 20% increase in bank transfer fraud linked to romance scams between January and November 2020, compared with a year earlier.

The total value of these scams increased by 12% annually to £18.5 million between January and November 2020, with victims losing £7,850 on average.

Romance scammers can trick people out of their cash in many ways, not just by bank transfer.

The UK’s national fraud reporting centre Action Fraud has also seen an increase in romance scam reports in 2020, with total reported losses equating to more than £68 million.

In these reports, victims have lost money via bank transfer, money transfer, sending fraudsters gift cards and vouchers or presents such as phones and laptops, and providing them with access to their bank account or card.

Fraudsters will go to great lengths to convince victims that they are in a genuine relationship.

They use emotive language and sob stories to manipulate, persuade and exploit people. They may claim that they need money urgently for medical care or transport costs to visit the victim.

The Online Dating Association (ODA) estimates more than 2.3 million people across Britain used dating apps during the initial coronavirus lockdown, with 64% of people surveyed seeing dating apps as a lifeline for those living alone.

The ODA found half (53%) of people it surveyed are having longer conversations on dating services during lockdown.

UK Finance is therefore urging people to look out for their friends and family this Valentine’s Day.

Warning signs could include someone being very secretive about their relationship or giving excuses for why their online partner has not video called or met them in person.

UK Finance is encouraging dating app users to speak to their friends and family for advice, and follow the advice of the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign to stay safe from scams.

Online daters should not send any money, allow the other person to access their bank account, transfer money or take out a loan on the other person’s behalf, hand over copies of personal documents such as their passport or driving licence, or invest money on the other person’s advice, those behind the awareness drive said.

And they should not receive or send parcels on the other person’s behalf, they added.

Fraudsters may also use fake profile photos. Performing a reverse image search on a search engine can help to show whether a photo has been copied from elsewhere.

Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud, said: “It’s important to say that most online dating sites, social media sites and gaming apps are perfectly safe. However, any online platform that allows you to connect with and talk to other people could be targeted by romance fraudsters so it’s important to remain vigilant.”

Data from Lloyds Bank suggests people aged 55 to 64 could be at particular risk from romance scams.

Paul Davis, retail fraud prevention director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Fraudsters are putting lots of energy into catching people with their guard down and they’re ready to disappear as soon as they’ve got their hands on victims’ cash.

“Scammers do this for a living – they’re in it for the long game and will often spend a lot of time building up a ‘relationship’ and trust – they can invent convincing stories, waiting for the right moment to start tricking people into sending them money.

“If you’ve struck up a conversation or begun a relationship solely online and the discussion moves on to sending money, that’s the time to stop.

“It might be a little at first, but when they know they’ve got you then they will try everything to make maximum profit.”

(PA)