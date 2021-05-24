Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th May, 2021

Warrant presented by Gib Regiment commanding officer

By Chronicle Staff
24th May 2021

Warrant Officer 2 Sam Snee of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) was recently presented his Warrant by the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Dyson on behalf of the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

WO2 Snee joined the Army in 1997 aged 18, initially joining the 1st Battalion of the Coldstream Guards. In 1999 he deployed on his first tour to Crossmaglen in South Armagh, Northern Ireland followed by ceremonial duties in Windsor. Completing his Junior Non-Commissioned Officer course, he led of a team of four soldiers on his subsequent deployment to Londonderry in 2001.
Following this two-year residential tour, WO2 Snee returned to the UK. He was trained on the basic radio user course and, after showing requisite aptitude, was transferred to the combat signals platoon and received further training.

In April 2005 he deployed on OP TELIC as part of the Brigade surveillance team and it was on competition of this deployment that he met his wife, Silvia from La Linea.

Selected for further promotion he completed his Section Commanders Battle Course in 2007 and as a Lance Sergeant in command of a section of 8 personnel he deployed on Op Herrick attached to the Mortar Platoon, with a further deployment in 2009.
Following a leave period visiting his wife in La Linea, he made the decision to transfer to the RG. Initially employed in I Company his aptitude for communication was apparent and he was moved to the Signals Platoon. He went on to complete several overseas deployments and after completing his training became the Regimental Signals Warrant Officer.

Exceptionally he is also qualified to be an Infantry Senior Non-Commissioned Officer after volunteering to attend the Platoon Sergeants Battle Course.

In 2018 he was posted as a permanent staff instructor to a Reserve unit which further broadened his skills set and professional experience.

This was then followed by a second deployment to UK Strategic Command as part of the Covid Crisis Planning and Management Team. Having just returned from his latest deployment he has resumed the duties of the Regimental Signals Warrant Officer.

