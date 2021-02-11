Warwick and De Los Santos migrate to Mons Calpe
Former Manchester 62 goalkeeper Frank Warwick has joined Mons Calpe for the rest of the season, replacing Jordan Perez who has joined Bruno Magpies. His move was confirmed via a posting the player made on social media were he said “Time for a new challenge. Only good things to say about @Man62FC Top club run...
