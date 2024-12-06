Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Dec, 2024

WASH project unveiled at Sierra Leone orphanage, funded in memory of philanthropist Brian Molloy

By Eyleen Gomez
6th December 2024

The Advance Orphanage School in Makeni, Sierra Leone, recently inaugurated a life-changing WASH project, including water well and latrines, funded by Christa Sammler in memory of her late husband Brian Molloy.

The well was organised by Action4Schools charity, which invites further support for similar initiatives.

“Up until recently the children and staff at the school did not have access to safe, clean water and did not have latrines to use which led to many bad outcomes relating to hygiene issues, sickness and loss of school time,” said Jimmy Bruzon, founder of Action4Schools.

“This impressive WASH project was funded by Mrs Christa Sammler wife of the late Brian Molloy who sadly passed away in 2023.”

"Brian was a keen philanthropist and Mrs Sammler wanted to do something special in his memory and we were thrilled to hear that she was keen to fund a water and sanitation project in Brian's memory.”

Mrs Sammler has funded the charity’s 105th water well in Sierra Leone and a large pit latrine block which is going to be “absolutely life changing for the orphans attending this school”.

“It has been a pleasure to be involved in this project and we would like to express our gratitude to Mrs Sammler and her family for the generous contribution and for making a huge difference to so many children,” said Mr Bruzon.

Anyone wanting to contribute to Action4Schools WASH projects should connect with the charity via whatsapp on 57631000, make Revolut donations on the same number or to set up a monthly standing order to our charity account Action4schools-Sierra Leone, NatWest, Sort Code 60-60-60, Account 48084352.

“The support will reach the ground 100% guaranteed,” said Mr Bruzon.

For more information visit www.action4schools.gi

