Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Waste-powered rocket fuel tests take place for first time in Scotland

Skyrora/PA Wire

By Press Association
3rd February 2020

By Conor Riordan, PA Scotland

Engine tests on rocket fuel made from waste have taken place in Scotland for the first time.

Skyrora has developed technology to convert plastics headed for landfill and oceans into an eco power source for its satellites as it competes to become the first company to fire a rocket into space from the UK.

The Edinburgh-based company has now completed a week of static horizontal ground firings on its 3D-printed engine in Fife to compare the behaviour of kerosene and the fuel, known as Ecosene.

Volodymyr Levykin, chief executive of Skyrora, said: "These tests have been a crucial way for us to demonstrate the real scientific credentials underpinning our work.

"I must thank our team for their hard work in getting us to this stage and ensuring the tests are delivering exactly what we set out to do.

"In particular, the final day of testing on the Friday was a big day for us in learning more about the nuances of Ecosene - crucial for unlocking the transformative potential it holds for us and the entire space sector."

The Skyrora rocket will be used to position satellites into separate orbits of up to 500km altitude.

The test firings allowed the company to assess its 3D-printed engine, which will be used to power the final upper stage of its 22-metre rocket.

It has the ability to restart in orbit with the use of its hydrogen peroxide system, which makes it suitable as an orbital manoeuvring unit or a space tug.

This means it could complete a range of tasks from space debris removal to aiding a moon mission.

The first tests on Tuesday and Wednesday involved 30-second firings using kerosene.

On Friday, the first UK tests of its Ecosene fuel took place, allowing comparisons of its performance and behaviour directly with kerosene.

As well as emitting around 45% less in greenhouse gases, it is particularly suited to cope with the potential weather problems or delays that could affect the proposed Scottish rocket sites.

This is because it does not require cryogenic freezing and can stand in a tank for long periods of time.

Most Read

Local News

A solemn ceremony laced with chants and cheers as Gibraltar lowers EU flag

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Brexit

UK and Gib play down claims on Rock and future negotiation 

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Brexit

Spain wants ‘area of shared prosperity’, new Foreign Minister says

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Sports

Harvey Dixon wins 10km Flat (Eastside) - (inclusive of special feature behind the scenes video)

Sun 2nd Feb, 2020

Local News

From hospital bed to 42km, ‘Running saved my life’

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain closes airspace at Madrid airport amid drone reports

3rd February 2020

UK/Spain News
Wild grey seal caught 'clapping' on camera for the first time

3rd February 2020

UK/Spain News
Mathematicians and geeks celebrate rare palindrome day

3rd February 2020

UK/Spain News
Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

3rd February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020