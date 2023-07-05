Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Watched by CM, Dowden tells Commons UK ‘will always stand up’ for Gibraltar

Photo via UK Parliament/PA

By Chronicle Staff
5th July 2023

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons on Wednesday that the UK Government would stand up for Gibraltar´s right to determine its own future, as he was by the Chief Minister from the gallery.

Mr Picardo was in the Commons to address the European Scrutiny Committee but took the opportunity to sit in on Prime Minister´s Questions, which this week were fielded by Mr Dowden.

Conservative MP Henry Smith noted the Chief Minister´s presence in the gallery as he asked Mr Dowden on Gibraltar´s post’Brexit future.

“Can I seek an assurance from the Deputy Prime Minister that as the UK-EU negotiations with regard to the border between Gibraltar and Spain continue, that the sovereign, freely expressed opinions of the Gibraltarian people to remain British will be protected as well as their security and economic interests?” he asked.

Mr Dowden replied: “I’m very happy to give my honourable friend and indeed the First Minister [sic] of Gibraltar exactly that assurance.”

“This Government will always stand up for the people of Gibraltar and their right to determine their own future.”

Most Read

Local News

Mural tribute for Melon Diesel

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

UK/Spain News

PP would pay ‘special attention’ to cross-border fluidity if elected, manifesto says

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Local News

Hottest June day since 2001

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

OS35 wreck loaded onto heavylift vessel

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
CM says change of government in Madrid need not derail treaty talks

5th July 2023

Brexit
UK ‘will not compromise’ Rock’s sovereignty – PM’s spokesman

27th June 2023

Brexit
Albares still hopes for UK/EU treaty on Gib ‘as soon as possible’

20th June 2023

Brexit
Chronology of any UK/EU treaty announcement ‘not yet agreed’ - CM

25th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023