Watched by CM, Dowden tells Commons UK ‘will always stand up’ for Gibraltar

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons on Wednesday that the UK Government would stand up for Gibraltar´s right to determine its own future, as he was by the Chief Minister from the gallery.

Mr Picardo was in the Commons to address the European Scrutiny Committee but took the opportunity to sit in on Prime Minister´s Questions, which this week were fielded by Mr Dowden.

Conservative MP Henry Smith noted the Chief Minister´s presence in the gallery as he asked Mr Dowden on Gibraltar´s post’Brexit future.

“Can I seek an assurance from the Deputy Prime Minister that as the UK-EU negotiations with regard to the border between Gibraltar and Spain continue, that the sovereign, freely expressed opinions of the Gibraltarian people to remain British will be protected as well as their security and economic interests?” he asked.

Mr Dowden replied: “I’m very happy to give my honourable friend and indeed the First Minister [sic] of Gibraltar exactly that assurance.”

“This Government will always stand up for the people of Gibraltar and their right to determine their own future.”