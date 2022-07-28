Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Water restrictions after tunnel fire damages critical infrastructure

Photo vis GFRS/Gibraltar Government

By Chronicle Staff
28th July 2022

The supply of potable water will be restricted for at least five days after the fire in the east side tunnel caused a collapse that damaged critical infrastructure belonging to AquaGib and GibElec.

Parts of Gibraltar including the Upper Town and areas of the South District were without water on Thursday afternoon and there was a rush to buy bottled water at shops and supermarkets, some of which capped the amount that an individual could purchase.

AquaGib confirmed that its reverse osmosis plant had not been operational since Tuesday due to lack of power and that the risk of damage to infrastructure had been a priority in planning to safeguard water supply as much as possible.

Work is under way to restore normal operations to the plant as soon as power is restored which is expected later on Thursday night.

But the tunnel collapse inside Powers Drive Tunnel, which according to AquaGib came to light on Thursday after firefighters managed to get the blaze under control, has damaged pipework and cabling associated to the nearby plant.

The plant itself has not been damaged by the fire but the full extent of the damage to pipes and cables in the tunnel will not be known until power is restored and water can be pumped through.

AquaGib is working with the GFRS, whose crews are providing safe access to investigate and assess any damage.

In the event that the pipework is damaged, AquaGib estmates it could take up to five days before normal production can resume.

That means reserves will have to be carefully managed, hence the restrictions on usage to ensure supply to essential services and to the public.

The Government has issued instructions for the immediate implementation of the following temporary measures in order to conserve the existing potable water reserve and maintain water pressure:

• All fresh water supply to non-essential premises will be restricted from 23:00 tonight until 07:00 tomorrow morning.

• All street flushing with fresh water stopped

• All watering of all non-lawn plants in parks, in town, on roundabouts and in road barriers stopped

• Watering of lawns in Government parks reduced by 100% or switched to using an alternative brown water supply
• Supply stopped to the GSLA Hockey pitch and GASA indoor swimming pool

• Construction activity stopped

• Supply for the production of cement stopped

“These measures are temporary and designed to ensure normal potable water supply to the public in the event that there is damage to the AquaGib pipes within Power’s Drive Tunnel,” AquaGib said in a statement.

“If there is no damage to pipework or repairs take less than five days, these restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.”

AquaGib said it was working together with the Gibraltar Government to prepare contingency routes if there is damage to the pipework in the tunnel

One of the areas where supply has been affected is the Upper Town, where water pressure is produced by gravity.

AquaGib is deploying potable water bowsers and look at ways to top up existing reserves, including importing water by road and sea, and engaging temporary portable desalination equipment to produce water in Gibraltar.

The AquaGib plant at North Mole is still fully operational and is producing water as normal.

“AquaGib hopes to resume normal services as soon as possible in the coming days and asks the general public to cooperate in by reducing water consumption as far as possible,” the company said.

Most Read

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire: GFRS crews make progress in 'extremely hot and difficult conditions'

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Gibtelecom sells The Haven to J. Safra Group

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire under control as AquaGib plant is disconnected for safety reasons

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Airport passengers ‘exhausted’ and ‘frustrated’ as Gibair action leads to delays

28th July 2022

Local News
Tunnel fire ‘under control’ as new images show extreme conditions inside

28th July 2022

Local News
Govt extends property register deadline ‘one final time’

28th July 2022

Local News
Tunnel fire under control as AquaGib plant is disconnected for safety reasons

28th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022