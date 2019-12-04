Waterpolo - Gib waterpolo team at IV Trofeo de Navidad Ciudad de Santa Ursula
The Gibraltar Tarik Junior Waterpolo Team was invited to attend the IV Trofeo de Navidad Ciudad de Santa Ursula in Tenerife on the 22nd November. The tournament was hosted by Club Natacion y Waterpolo Santa Ursula with whom we have become very good friends having had them compete in Gibraltar in March this year. This...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here