Waterpolo- Gibraltar’s Tarik grabs win against Motril

Gibraltar Tarik kept their winning ways beating Motril 10-7 at the GSLA Pool Complex.

Motril opened the score board in the first quarter but the hosts, Tarik pulled it back to finish the quarter on level terms at 3 - 3

Tarik went on to open the score board in the second quarter and reduced the visitors to just the the one goal to finish at half time 6 - 4 ahead.

Although Motril opened the scoring in the third quarter Tarik kept their lead and finished the third quarter 8-5.

Two goals apiece in the final quarter and a brilliant save by Jesse Gonzalez have Tarik the 10-7 victory which keeps them at the top of the table.



The last minutes save by Jesse