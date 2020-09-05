Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

‘We couldn’t give back anything less’ - Gibraltar’s goal hero states after win against San Marino

Graeme Torrilla, goalscorer celebrating - Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Stephen Ignacio
5th September 2020

Gibraltar celebrates a ‘historic’ victory after beating San Marino through a solitary goal scored by Graeme Torrilla. The match, although played behind closed doors, saw fans cheering and singing for Gibraltar from across the residential estate flats overlooking the stadium and some gathering outside the gates. ‘We came here to give them some noise and...

