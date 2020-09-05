‘We couldn’t give back anything less’ - Gibraltar’s goal hero states after win against San Marino
Gibraltar celebrates a ‘historic’ victory after beating San Marino through a solitary goal scored by Graeme Torrilla. The match, although played behind closed doors, saw fans cheering and singing for Gibraltar from across the residential estate flats overlooking the stadium and some gathering outside the gates. ‘We came here to give them some noise and...
