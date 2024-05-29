Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘We keep fighting for change,' Azopardi says ahead of GSD AGM

GSD Headquarters. Pic by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
29th May 2024

The GSD will be holding its Annual General Meeting for members at the John Mackintosh Hall on May 30 from 6pm.

Party Leader Keith Azopardi will address members to update them on policy issues and important current political issues.

Additionally, members will be able to vote in executive elections and select eight candidates who will serve on the party’s executive untill 2026. Members will also have the chance to vote on a motion to amend the party constitution.

“This is an important exercise in internal democracy. MPs will be available to discuss concerns on any issue with members and it’s an opportunity for all members to help shape and influence the GSD by selecting your representatives on the executive and vote on the motion amending the constitution,” said Mr Azopardi.

“I will also be updating members on our policy view on important issues of current affairs and the work we have been doing and intend to do over the next 12 months.”

“We keep fighting for change that is so badly needed in Gibraltar."

"Events and facts that have emerged since the last election show we were right to campaign strongly on stopping waste, abuse and corruption and our campaign for change will continue.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Local News

Bank manager jailed over seven years for £2m fraud

Tue 28th May, 2024

Brexit

In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

Thu 23rd May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Second co-ordination meeting on developments in the Bayside area held

29th May 2024

Local News
Empowering Journeys, Igniting Careers – Supported Employment Conference to take place next week

29th May 2024

Local News
Rock Retreat 2024 exploring literary and artistic voices through creative inspiration

29th May 2024

Local News
Call for expression of interest for culture training opportunities and courses

29th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024