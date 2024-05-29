‘We keep fighting for change,' Azopardi says ahead of GSD AGM

The GSD will be holding its Annual General Meeting for members at the John Mackintosh Hall on May 30 from 6pm.

Party Leader Keith Azopardi will address members to update them on policy issues and important current political issues.

Additionally, members will be able to vote in executive elections and select eight candidates who will serve on the party’s executive untill 2026. Members will also have the chance to vote on a motion to amend the party constitution.

“This is an important exercise in internal democracy. MPs will be available to discuss concerns on any issue with members and it’s an opportunity for all members to help shape and influence the GSD by selecting your representatives on the executive and vote on the motion amending the constitution,” said Mr Azopardi.

“I will also be updating members on our policy view on important issues of current affairs and the work we have been doing and intend to do over the next 12 months.”

“We keep fighting for change that is so badly needed in Gibraltar."

"Events and facts that have emerged since the last election show we were right to campaign strongly on stopping waste, abuse and corruption and our campaign for change will continue.”