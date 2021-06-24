‘ We want to show we can play football’ says Gibraltar Women’s captain

Gibraltar gets ready to face Liechtenstein in the first of a full international double header friendly which sees Gibraltar’s women footballers tested on the international scene.

Already boosted by the displays in the UEFA Futsal qualifiers, in which many of the eleven a-side squad were also present, Gibraltar enters this evening’s fixture led by team captain Alex Holt.

An experienced player who gets her chance to lead the team out after being chosen as the team captain by players and coaches Alex believes that the Gibraltar women’s team has a bright future ahead.

Speaking on the Gibraltar FA social media pages Holt said that she “had never seen so many girls with so much talent,” in the past.

The match, which is Gibraltar’s debut in a full international scenario, is seen as an opportunity for the team to show “that they can also play football,” says Alex Holt. With Gibraltar women’s football having during the past seasons played under the development category banner, and with most friendly matches for the senior team against non-national teams, this will be the first real test against senior full international side outside of the development programme.

A major test for Gibraltar’s young team, the match has received support from the Gibraltar FA who have provided exposure and coverage leading up to the match, paralleling the support for the men’s team. The match will be live streamed providing supporters who have not been able to travel with the squad with a chance to watch the match live.

Tune in to the live stream this evening at youtu.be/FT6xmKoJmEc

Kick off 18:00

Liechtenstein VS Gibraltar