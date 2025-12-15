Weather advisory for heavy rain

The Gibraltar Government has issued a weather advisory for the risk of heavy rain in Gibraltar from 8pm on Monday, December 15 to 7am on Tuesday, December 16.

An active front to the northwest of the area is expected to move south-eastwards over the next few hours, bringing showery conditions and heavy bursts as it crosses the area.

The advisory said there is a low risk that one of the heavier showers will directly impact the Rock, but warned that if it does, 20 to 25mm could fall in a short period of time.

“This would lead to surface flooding and disruption across many parts of Gibraltar,” the advisory said.