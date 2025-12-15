Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Weather advisory for heavy rain

Archive image of rain

By Chronicle Staff
15th December 2025

The Gibraltar Government has issued a weather advisory for the risk of heavy rain in Gibraltar from 8pm on Monday, December 15 to 7am on Tuesday, December 16.

An active front to the northwest of the area is expected to move south-eastwards over the next few hours, bringing showery conditions and heavy bursts as it crosses the area.

The advisory said there is a low risk that one of the heavier showers will directly impact the Rock, but warned that if it does, 20 to 25mm could fall in a short period of time.

“This would lead to surface flooding and disruption across many parts of Gibraltar,” the advisory said.

Most Read

Local News

More pavements planned as 25-year strategy signals ‘less road space’ for cars 

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

New restaurant proposed at ICC Irish Town entrance

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Sports

Spanish rugby federation to challenge Rugby Europe decision on Gibraltar membership

Thu 11th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

RSM Gibraltar hosts University of Cadiz students

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Publication of McGrail Inquiry report delayed to next week over inquest concerns 

15th December 2025

Local News
Inquest hears witness statement from RHIB survivor 

15th December 2025

Local News
Government moves to regulate, not ban, PLETs on Gibraltar’s roads

15th December 2025

Local News
More pavements planned as 25-year strategy signals ‘less road space’ for cars 

15th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025