Fri 13th Feb, 2026

Weather advisory issued for fifteenth storm of the season ‘Oriana’

By Gabriella Ramagge
13th February 2026

The Gibraltar Government has issued a weather advisory for Storm Oriana which is set to bring south-westerly winds throughout Friday

The Government said mean wind speeds of around 25KT (46 km/h) are expected with gusts of 40KT (74 km/h), and isolated gale force gusts may exceed 43KT (80 km/h).

The weather advisory was issued for Friday as from 6am until 1am on Saturday, February 14.

“The strongest winds are expected with the morning cold front, accompanied by bursts of heavy rain,” the Government said.

“Further strong gusts remain possible during the afternoon, particularly in and around showers.”

“Travel conditions may become difficult at times, especially in exposed areas. The public is advised to take appropriate precautions and secure loose outdoor items.”

MeteoGib Chief Meterologist Stephanie Ball said Storm Oriana is the 15th named storm of the season.

She added that Storm Oriana is for now at least, the last of this long spell of storms with the weather settling down at the weekend.”

“We've been posting about it since Monday,” Ms Ball said.

“Storm Oriana will drive an active cold front across the area later [Thursday night] into Friday morning, bringing a strong Southwesterly wind, increasing Gale force at Europa Point, with a risk of gusts elsewhere reaching Gale force and 80km/+.”

“Some heavier bursts of rain are expected with the cold front, perhaps a risk of thunder, clearing to showers for the afternoon, with winds veering Westerly and beginning to ease later and into the night.”

