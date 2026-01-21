Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Weather advisory issued for heavy rain and strong winds

Archive image by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st January 2026

A weather advisory has been issued for the area from 11pm on Thursday January 22 to 7am on Friday January 23, warning of heavy rain and strong winds.

An active frontal system is expected to track southeastward towards the area through Thursday evening and into Friday, bringing outbreaks of rain that may be heavy at times.

Surface winds are forecast to back southwesterly and increase to mean speeds of 20 to 25 knots (35 to 45 kph), with frequent gusts in excess of 35 knots (65 kph).

There is potential for isolated gusts of between 40 and 45 knots (75 to 80 kph) as the front passes, most likely between 3am and 6am.

The advisory is issued when there is a risk of gale force winds, with mean wind speeds of 34 to 40 knots (63 to 74 km/h) and gusts of 43 knots (80 km/h) or more.

Travel conditions are expected to become difficult at times, particularly in exposed areas.

