Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Web searches could help detect Covid-19 outbreaks early, study says

By Press Association
8th February 2021

By Jamie Harris
People’s online searches can be used as a tool to help epidemiologists spot coronavirus outbreaks early, researchers have said.

Using symptom-related searches through Google could allow experts to predict a peak in cases on average 17 days in advance, a group from University College London (UCL) said.

Analysing internet search activity is already used to track and understand the seasonal flu.

Using data on Covid-19 web searches in a similar way alongside more established approaches could improve public health surveillance methods.

“Adding to previous research that has showcased the utility of online search activity in modelling infectious diseases such as influenza, this study provides a new set of tools that can be used to track Covid-19,” said lead author Dr Vasileios Lampos.

“We have shown that our approach works on different countries irrespective of cultural, socioeconomic and climate differences.

“Our analysis was also among the first to find an association between Covid-19 incidence and searches about the symptoms of loss of sense of smell and skin rash.

“We are delighted that public health organisations such as PHE (Public Health England) have also recognised the utility of these novel and non-traditional approaches to epidemiology.”

Scientists found their model provides useful insights, such as early warnings, and showcased the effects of physical distancing measures.

Professor Michael Edelstein, from Bar-Ilan University, Israel, who co-authored the research, said: “Our best chance of tackling health emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic is to detect them early in order to act early.

“Using innovative approaches to disease detection such as analysing internet search activity to complement established approaches is the best way to identify outbreaks early.”

Details of the model have been published in the Nature Digital Medicine journal.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Three swim to safety and four missing as migrant boat sinks in bay

Sun 7th Feb, 2021

Local News

New hope as Israel reports Covid ‘breakthrough’

Fri 5th Feb, 2021

Local News

No link between recent deaths and vaccine, Govt says

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Devastating’ weekend as Gibraltar loses 13 people in two days to Covid-19

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Study announced into potential link between Covid-19 and strokes

9th February 2021

Features
Cyber enemies using social media to ‘tear society apart’, warns army general

8th February 2021

Features
Loreto Convent pupils sing to Mount Alvernia residents

8th February 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

8th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021