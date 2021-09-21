Weekend of rugby will kick off on Friday as Gibraltar sports enters three weeks of intense international sporting activity

Gibraltar rugby will celebrate another weekend of rugby entertainment as they look to host the Royal Marines in a double header on Saturday and touring side Lordswood RFC just before the two big matches.

This week officials from Gibraltar rugby confirmed that a Gibraltar Rugby Championship Select squad will face touring Lordswood RFC from Chatham, England this Friday evening.

The match, which kicks off a weekend of rugby will take place at 7.30pm at the Europa Sports Park, with entry free for those wanting to watch.

The association have also confirmed that Gibraltar Rugby Women will now kick off Saturdays action at Europa Sports Park.

A Team Red vs Team Black development fixture will start at 1pm with the match leading fans to the double header which will see a Select squad and Veterans squad both take to the field for their respective matches against a Royal Marines select teams and a Veterans team respectively.

Tickets for the days action are priced at £5 or free for Frontline Services and Children under 14 (All 3 fixtures included in price). Tickets are being sold online at buytickets.gi The event is an all ticket event, meaning no tickets can be purchased on the day, at the gate.

Ticket holders will be required to hold either a valid vaccination card or present a negative rapid-lateral COVID test result upon entry to the stadium, in-keeping with Government guidelines.

With the Gibraltar Darts Trophy also taking place at the Europa Sports Park’s sports hall, Europa Point is expected to become a hive of sporting activity with the first major event being Thursday night’s Gibraltar Darts Trophy Host Nations qualifiers, followed by the start of the PDC’s Gibraltar Darts Trophy on Friday, with the first of the rugby matches that same evening.

Gibraltar will also see other major sporting events this weekend with the annual Endurance Swim taking place on Saturday at 2pm, with the Futsal league also kicking off and athletics organising its first road race of the season on Sunday, whilst sailing will be hosting a navy team.

The weekend will also see Gibraltar represented at the Commonwealth Games Beach Volleyball European qualifiers in Scotland with both Martin Gomez and Mark Gomez representing Gibraltar. This will be the first time Gibraltar is represented at a Commonwealth beach volleyball qualifiers.

The weekend also marks the start of a series of a close to three week intense international sporting events involving Gibraltar sports people. This will include Gibraltar netball hosting the Europe Netball Open Challenge tournament and invitational matches which will see Switzerland, Malta, United Arab Emirates, Isle of Man and Northern Ireland on the Rock between the 7th and 10th October. Also that same weekend Gibraltar hosts the FIFA European qualifiers between Gibraltar and Montenegro. prior to that Lincoln Red Imps play in the Europa Conference League group stage against Copenhagen on September 30th.

Both the senior and under 21 national football squads play away from home with the senior squad also playing Netherlands away on October 11th whilst the under 21 play against Bulgaria (away) on the 8th October and Moldova (away) on the 12th.

Gibraltar will also host the Eurafrica Vertical Race on October 10th, whilst the Gibraltar football Under 17s will be playing against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland and Finland between the 7th and 13th October.