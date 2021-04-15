Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Apr, 2021

Weekend packed with sports

By Stephen Ignacio
15th April 2021

This weekend sees the return of spectators to sports events, albeit with caution being advised.
Saturday and Sunday will have ample choice for those who miss live sporting events with domestic leagues across most contact sports and several races both in athletics and rowing.
With most seasons now at full swing there is enough on offer to keep everyone entertained, although it is advised that those attending events follow guidelines from the associations and facilities personnel in order to maintain safety levels. Spectators should also be advised that capacity will be limited to 50% across all venues.

These weekends main fixture list is as follows:

Hockey
17/4
10.00 Titan v Hawks (W)
12.00 Grammarians v Eagles (M)
13.30 Eagles v Europa (W)

18/4
10.00 Collegians Vets v Grammarians (D)
12.00 Bavaria Hawks Vets v Bavaria Hawks Dev (D)

Football
17/4
16.00 Europa v Lynx
18.30 St Joseph v Lions

18/4
16.00 Lincoln Red Imps v Mons Calpe

Rugby
17/4
12.00 women’s rugby
13.00 Strait Sharks v Buccaneers (M)
15.00 Rock Scorpions v Europa Stormers(M)

Athletics
18/4
10.00 Top of the Rock (starting from Commonwealth Park and finishing at the top of the Rock)

Futsal
Men’s

17/04
17:30 Zoca Bastion - College 1975
19:00 South United FC - Europa Point
20:30 Bavaria FC - Hercules FC

18/04
14:00 Spartans FC - Lions Gib
15:30 Europa FC - Lynx

Women’s Futsal
18/04
09.00 - Gibraltar Wave v Lynx Yellow
10.30 - Lynx Black v Europa White
12.00 - Europa Black v Lions Orange

Regattas

Youth leagues will also be taking place across football, rugby and basketball. It must be recalled that children have been without spectators since March 2020 with officials advising that this must be taken into consideration when attending events. With respect to those participating in events.

