Weekend sailing results

This weekends racing was held in very strong Easterly winds with the Bassadone team on Emendek managing to win both of the races in some style.

Forrestier Walker 3

John Bassadone in Emendek

Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis

Hamish Risso in Fencer

Forrestier Walker 4

John Bassadone in Emendek

Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn

Hamish Risso in Fencer

Forrestier Walker Series standings

With his two wins this weekend, John Bassadone has won the Forrestier Walker series.

Hamish Risso (1 x 2nd, 2 x 3rd) is in pole position to take the runners up spot but Charlie Stagnetto and Charlie Lavarello also have the possibility of being runners up if they have a good last race.

Kings Cup standings

This means that as a result of his two wins John Bassadone is now 4 points ahead in the Kings Cup on 11 points with just 6 races remaining.

Charlie Lavarello, who suffered equipment failure at the start of the second race on Saturday and so had to retire, is in second place on 15 points, with Charlie Stagnetto third on 20 points and Hamish Risso in fourth on 24 points.

The sailing takes a week's break whilst the Inter- Club racing is on and returns on the 15th Oct with the last race of the Forrestier Walker series and the first of the final series of the season, the Patron Series.