Weightlifting - Holly flies the flag for Gibraltar in British Championship
Holly O’Shea continues flying the flag for Gibraltar in women’s weightlifting last weekend representing Gibraltar in the British Weightlifting championships at the Derby Arena. She was to compete in the female 71kg Class coming fourth from a field of five. The championship, the first time coming to its new home at the Derby Arena saw...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here