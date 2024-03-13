Wellington Boxing Club joins GBA

In a week in which Gibraltar saw five of its boxers succeed in Spain, the Gibraltar Boxing Association was also to announce that Gibraltar Wellington Boxing Club was becoming one of its new members.

The announcement, made through social media this week comes at a time when Gibraltar saw Tyronne Butigieg and both Evan and Chris Montegriffo come away with big wins in Spain.

Tyronne, fighting at the Casino Admiral in San Roque against Jan Gorol from the Czech Republic came away with his first professional KO in a clash which sets him on the pathway towards bigger fight nights . He was to win his bout on the fourth round. he is now expected to compete in an eight round in June.