The top of the league encounter between St Joseph and Europa FC this weekend will be officiated by Welsh League match officials.

As part of an exchange between the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the Gibraltar FA, John Jones, Alex McInch, Connor Fowler and Harry Hendricks will form the match officials team for the big weekend match.

A win for Europa would put them eight points clear at the top, while a win for St Joseph would cut the gap to just two points between the top two teams.

They will also officiate the Lincoln Red Imps fixture against FCB Magpies on Sunday afternoon.

Gibraltar officials Tim Reoch, Denis Perez, Agus Fornieles and Seth Galia will be heading to Wales where they officiate in Afan Lido’s fixture against title chasing Swansea University on Friday evening at the Marstons Stadium.

On Saturday they will

Officiate Cambrian and Clydach BGC v Ammanford AFC at the M&P 3G on Saturday at midday.

This is the first time an exchange has taken place between Cymru League officials and Gibraltar.

The announcement was made by Cyrmu League via their website before it was announced it Gibraltar.