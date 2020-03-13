Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Welsh league referees for St Joseph versus Europa

By Stephen Ignacio
13th March 2020

The top of the league encounter between St Joseph and Europa FC this weekend will be officiated by Welsh League match officials.
As part of an exchange between the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the Gibraltar FA, John Jones, Alex McInch, Connor Fowler and Harry Hendricks will form the match officials team for the big weekend match.
A win for Europa would put them eight points clear at the top, while a win for St Joseph would cut the gap to just two points between the top two teams.
They will also officiate the Lincoln Red Imps fixture against FCB Magpies on Sunday afternoon.
Gibraltar officials Tim Reoch, Denis Perez, Agus Fornieles and Seth Galia will be heading to Wales where they officiate in Afan Lido’s fixture against title chasing Swansea University on Friday evening at the Marstons Stadium.
On Saturday they will
Officiate Cambrian and Clydach BGC v Ammanford AFC at the M&P 3G on Saturday at midday.
This is the first time an exchange has taken place between Cymru League officials and Gibraltar.
The announcement was made by Cyrmu League via their website before it was announced it Gibraltar.

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Govt earmarks Europa Point Complex and Retreat Centre as virus facilities

Wed 11th Mar, 2020

Local News

Two dead after collision during high-speed chase at sea

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Local News

Primary Care Centre to provide services by phone, to curb spread of Covid-19

Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt makes ‘difficult decisions’ to delay spread of virus

Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Buccaneers match against Sharks will continue as normal

12th March 2020

Sports
Indoor Volleyball postponed

12th March 2020

Sports
Team Gibraltar qualifies to next round of Running World Cup

12th March 2020

Sports
Gibraltar Darts Open postponed

12th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020