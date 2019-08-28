Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit UK/Spain News

‘We’re not leaving’, Mr ‘Stop Brexit’ says during Rock visit

By Cristina Cavilla
28th August 2019

One of the UK’s most vocal anti-Brexit campaigners, ‘Stop Brexit Steve’ Bray, is in Gibraltar this week to listen to Gibraltarians' concerns about the threat of a no-deal Brexit. Mr Bray is best known as the man who shouts “Stop Brexit” outside the UK Parliament and has campaigned in College Green every day on which...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

New RHIB for GDP to be shipped by sea after border delay

Tue 27th Aug, 2019

UK/Spain News

Iran says it has sold oil from tanker released by Gibraltar

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Local News

Police rescue two men with severe hypothermia in Strait of Gibraltar

Sun 25th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Orangutans 'could hold key to how human speech evolved'

28th August 2019

Brexit
Archbishop of Canterbury agrees to chair Brexit citizens' forum 'in principle'

28th August 2019

UK/Spain News
BA ordered to explain its treatment of passengers ahead of strike

28th August 2019

Brexit
‘We’re not leaving’, Mr ‘Stop Brexit’ says during Rock visit

28th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019