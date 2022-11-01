Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Wesley Warwick walks around the Rock in aid of stroke awareness

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
1st November 2022

Wesley Warwick walked around the Rock on Saturday morning in a bid to raise awareness about strokes, especially strokes in young people.

Mr Warwick suffered from an ischemic stroke in 2020 at the age of 25 and choose World Stroke Awareness Day raise awareness of the medical condition.

The stroke left Mr Warwick with damage to the left side of his brain which affects the right side of his body and his ability to walk as well as he once could. Tiredness and pain being common when he undertakes a distance that would be longer than walking his dog, Buster.

Setting off from Casemates just after 10am on Saturday morning, Mr Warwick was joined by his father Wayne who inspired his son enough to complete his own challenge. Wesley was in London at the beginning of October to watch his father run the London marathon while raising money and awareness of Strokes.

Other close family members, members of his former club the Buccaneers rugby club, members of the Carpe Diem running club which his father belongs, close friends, his dog Buster and other canines.

Greeting Mr Warwick along the way was John Shephard, who is also a stroke survivor and has been raising awareness of the medical condition for a number of years.

Before he set off Mr Warwick had warned people he would be slow especially uphill and downhill.

But he clearly underestimated himself and his pace, he climbed the Dudley Ward Tunnel and descended down to Europa Point with ease.

The time he projected of four hours was smashed when he achieved his goal in three hours, only stopping momentarily for a drink of water on route.

Near No6 Convent Place, Mr Warwick was joined by his grandfather Walter who in his 80s joined his grandson for the walk-up Main Street into Casemates.

By coincidence the re-enactment association were leaving Casemates at the same time and the walkers were greeted by bagpipes and drums.

Most Read

Local News

GFSC clears Valereum’s acquisition of Gibraltar Stock Exchange

Mon 31st Oct, 2022

Local News

Back to London for first Gibraltar Day since 2019

Mon 31st Oct, 2022

Local News

US submarine docks in Gibraltar as British minister underlines Rock’s ‘inescapable’ military value

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Local News

‘The Mount’ offers a taste of Gibraltarian horror this Halloween weekend

Wed 26th Oct, 2022

Local News

Seasonal flu and Covid-19 vaccine clinics open for walk-ins

Mon 31st Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Michelle wins 4th Princess in Mrs Europe event

1st November 2022

Features
Line-up announced for 8th Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival

31st October 2022

Features
Raluca’s quest for colours

31st October 2022

Features
Wear blue for diabetes on November 11

30th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022