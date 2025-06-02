Westside crowned as first ever DNA Shield Winners
The athletics event, the first of its kind, brought together the three main secondary schools in Gibraltar in what was a new format in athletics competition. Both track and field events were seen across Lathbury Sports Complex as representatives from each school competed for points throughout the evening session.The event which is hoped will become an annual event brought to the Rock a new format of competition created by European athletics and aimed at marketing the sport among a new generation of athletes.