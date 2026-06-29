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Mon 29th Jun, 2026

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Features

Local author launches her first novel 'The woman between worlds'

By Maria Jesus Corrales
29th June 2026

Local author Krisanne Gilbert has published her first book, The Woman Between Worlds: A Journey Through Healing, Self-Discovery and Transformation. 

The book is a collection of poetry, reflections and spiritual writings inspired by the author's personal journey of healing, transformation and self-discovery. 

Ms Gilbert described the publication as a deeply personal work that explores themes of resilience, overcoming adversity, spiritual growth and finding strength through life's challenges. 

She said: “The book is a deeply personal collection of poetry, reflections, and spiritual writings inspired by my journey of healing, transformation, and self-discovery.” 

Through themes of healing, growth, self-discovery, resilience, love, loss, hope and transformation, the book invites readers to reflect on their own experiences and find comfort in their personal journeys. 

Written for those who have felt lost, uncertain or caught between different stages of life, the collection highlights the challenges and opportunities that can emerge through periods of change. It explores the idea that personal growth is rarely straightforward and that strength can be found even during difficult times. 

The publication combines written reflections with artwork, creating what the author describes as a heartfelt exploration of self-discovery and personal transformation. 

The Woman Between Worlds is aimed at readers seeking encouragement and inspiration while navigating life's complexities and transitions. 

The book is available internationally through Amazon in Kindle, paperback and hardcover formats.

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