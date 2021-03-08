Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Mar, 2021

Westside School launches ‘Writer of the Week’ book

By Chronicle Staff
8th March 2021

Westside School’s English Department launched a ‘Writer of the Week’ book to coincide with World Book Day 2021.

The book is a collection of Westside School students' writing over two academic years.

These students were nominated by their English Teachers as 'Writers of the Week' and the pieces consist of poems, creative responses to stimuli and analytical writing.

“Credit for the creation of this anthology goes to all the hard-working students and their teachers, Abigail Bellingan who won the cover design competition and Westside teachers Rebecca Escoriza and Karla Imossi who helped create the front and back cover images,” Head Teacher of Westside School, Michelle Barabich said.

“Finally, a big thanks to our former Headgirl Carmen Anderson who is a featured writer in the book, and who put together the promotional video.”

In addition to their book launch, the school have put together a video of student statements explaining what they feel being included in the book means to them, which can be viewed online: https://bit.ly/3kIL48m

“I congratulate Westside School, both teachers and students, on this initiative,” the Minister for Education and Culture, Dr John Cortes said.

“I am particularly pleased to see the fusion of Education and Culture being expressed in this way. It is a wonderfull contribution to Gibraltar’s growing Literary Heritage, which I hope will encourage others to write and publish”.

Individuals interested in purchasing a copy of the book can

email: m.bosano@westsideschoolgibraltar.com or call Westside School on 20074300.

