Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

By Reuters
13th August 2021

Sydney readies for more military support
More defence personnel could begin patrolling Sydney from next week to help enforce lockdown rules as officials on Friday warned of a Covid-19 surge in Australia's largest city after it reported its biggest daily rise in infections yet.

New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian implored Sydney's five million residents to strictly follow existing curbs. "I am a bit tired of hearing people say they don't know what they are supposed to do," Berejiklian said.

U.S. FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for people with compromised immune systems.

A few other countries, such as Israel and Germany, plan to or have already administered the third shot to avoid another crisis due to the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

South Koreans told to cut holiday travel, work remotely
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum urged South Koreans on Friday to minimise holiday travel and asked companies to show flexibility in letting people work from home amid a worsening fourth wave of Covid-19 infections and a shortage of vaccines in the country.

Kim urged those returning from holiday destinations to get tested for Covid-19 especially before clocking in for work.

Peru study finds Sinopharm vaccine 50.4% effective
A two-dose vaccine from China's Sinopharm was 50.4% effective in preventing infections in health workers in Peru when it was seeing a surge in cases fuelled by virus variants, and booster shots can be considered, a study found.
The vaccine, however, was 94% effective at preventing deaths after two doses, it added. It had shown a 78.1% efficacy rate against symptomatic cases in Phase III clinical trials, WHO data showed.

Biden says mask mandates for children not political
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that having children wear masks is not about politics but about keeping them safe, as Republican governors in some U.S. states are clashing with local officials who are resisting orders banning school mask mandates.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent recommendation that all students and staff wear masks in school regardless of vaccination status has caused confusion and frustration among parents, educators and officials just weeks before many states start a new school year with in-person learning.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

More Covid vaccines head to Gibraltar for vulnerable and high-risk children

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Man accused of brandishing knife in Main Street arrested

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘DCI Tom Tunbridge did the work of 15 officers’ says UK Serious Fraud Office

12th August 2021

Features
Friend of Gibraltar Lewis Pugh takes on his ‘most challenging’ swim to highlight climate crisis

12th August 2021

Features
WhatsApp to allow chat history transfers between Android and iOS

12th August 2021

Features
Roof tiles at UK moated manor house adapted to stop bats slipping off

12th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021