Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Pic: Pixabay

By Reuters
9th April 2021

Australia doubles Pfizer order as Astra clotting worries upend rollout
Australia has doubled its order of the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as it raced to overhaul its inoculation plan over concerns about the risks of blood clots with the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine.

Until late Thursday, Australia based its vaccination programme largely on an AstraZeneca shot, with an order for 50 million doses - enough for the required two shots for its entire 25 million population - to be made domestically by biopharma CSL Ltd. But it has now joined a host of countries in restricting use of the vaccine due to clotting concerns.

Green, amber or red: UK to classify travel destinations
Britain will confirm in early May whether it will allow international travel to resume from May 17 and which countries will fall into the red, amber or green categories in a new traffic light system based on Covid-19 risks.

Factors in assessing the categories will include the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated, rate of infection, prevalence of variants of concern and the country's access to reliable genomic sequencing.

S.Korea, Japan to tighten curbs
Japan aims to place Tokyo under a new, month-long "quasi-emergency" state to combat surging Covid-19 cases, a minister said on Friday, less than a month after the capital and host of the Summer Olympics lifted a broader state of emergency.

Meanwhile, South Korea will reimpose a ban on nightclubs, karaoke bars and other nightly entertainment facilities from Monday for three weeks, authorities said on Friday, after the number of new coronavirus cases surged, fanning fears over a potential fourth wave of outbreaks.

French health body to say mRNA vaccine should be used as second dose after AstraZeneca
France's top health body will on Friday say that recipients of a first dose of AstraZeneca's traditional Covid-19 vaccine who are under 55 should get a second shot with a new-style messenger-RNA vaccine, two sources aware of the plans said on Thursday.

The Haute Autorite de la Sante, in charge of setting out how vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency should be used in France, has now decided to proceed with the plan, the two sources said. But there is no evidence that this approach combining messenger RNA vaccines with traditional ones such as AsztraZeneca's will be as effective.

Infections hit record in India
India reported 131,968 new infections on Friday, a record increase for a third straight day, data from the health ministry showed. Deaths rose by 780 to a total of 167,642.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected calls from states to offer vaccines to younger people to help contain the record surge. Inoculations are currently limited to those aged over 45 and health and frontline workers.
(Reuters

Most Read

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Local News

Manual dropped on control panel cuts power across Gib

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Features

Local woman spurred by the Covid-19 lockdown loses 60kg

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

HMS Trent arrives in Gibraltar, its new operating base

Sun 4th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A special occasion

9th April 2021

Features
Stamps to feature original artworks celebrating classic science fiction novels

9th April 2021

Features
Local woman spurred by the Covid-19 lockdown loses 60kg

8th April 2021

Features
Have you experienced any of these ‘financial shocks’ over the past year?

8th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021