Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Pic: Pixabay

By Press Association
4th May 2021

India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 20 million
India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, boosted by 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose 3,449 for a toll of 222,408, health ministry data showed.

India becomes the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. It took the south Asian country just over four months to add 10 million cases, versus more than 10 months for its first 10 million.

Remote chance of jail for India travel ban offenders
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said it was "highly unlikely" travellers from Covid-ravaged India would face the maximum penalties of five years jail and a A$66,000 fine for breaking border rules as he faces pressure to overturn them.

Australia last week banned all travellers from India, including its own citizens, entering the country until May 15 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases there, and warned offenders will be prosecuted and penalised.

U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer shot for ages 12-15 early next week - NYT
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE's Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years by early next week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing federal officials familiar with the agency's plans.

An approval is highly anticipated after the drugmakers said in March that the vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year-olds in a clinical trial.

Canada's high-risk populations face vaccine barriers
As Canada's vaccination campaign ramps up, people at higher risk of transmitting Covid-19 often lack the resources to navigate labyrinthine booking systems or the documentation that would ease their path to inoculation.

Those without provincial health insurance, such as refugee claimants or undocumented workers, often perform front-line jobs or live in neighbourhoods that put them at high risk of infection. But a recent study from Toronto's ICES - previously known as the Institute for Clinical and Evaluative Sciences - found vaccination rates are lower among Ontario's immigrants, refugees, and those new to the provincial health system.

Experimental antibody drug neutralizes Covid-19 variants
An experimental monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19 being developed by Eli Lilly and Co and AbCellera Biologics Inc can "potently" neutralize numerous coronavirus variants, including those first identified in the UK, Brazil, South Africa, California and New York, scientists have found in test tube experiments.

The antibody - known as LY-CoV1404 or LY3853113 - works by attaching itself to a place on the virus that has shown few signs of mutating, which means the drug is likely to retain its effectiveness over time, the researchers said in a report posted on Friday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review. An AbCellera spokesperson said the company plans to release information about tests of the drug in humans on Tuesday.
(Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar eyes UK travel green list after six weeks without new resident cases

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Seven Main Street shops to accept crypto payments

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

Sun 25th Apr, 2021

Local News

Social media post ends in armed police operation

Fri 30th Apr, 2021

Local News

Employment tribunal was wrong in GHA bullying case, Supreme Court rules

Thu 29th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
24 hour charity run this weekend

4th May 2021

Features
Musicians announced for Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony

4th May 2021

Features
Six ways to slow Alzheimer’s – by a neurologist who has the disease

4th May 2021

Features
Will the end of the Covid-19 pandemic usher in a second Roaring ’20s?

4th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021