Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Pic: Pixabay

By Reuters
3rd June 2021

Amazon starts testing UK staff for coronavirus variants
Amazon is testing its front-line staff in Britain for coronavirus variants and feeding the data to public health officials, including in hotspots where a strain first found in India is spreading fast.

Amazon's testing is available to around 30,000 front-line staff in Britain, working in warehouses and logistics. The British lab has already processed more than 900,000 tests since it opened in September, including from its sites in Europe.

U.S. global vaccine distribution plan could be announced Thursday - Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden could announce as early as Thursday details of Washington's plan for distributing 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccine globally.
Blinken reiterated that the U.S. distribution plan would be coordinated with the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility and based on need "without any political strings attached."

Summit secures $2.4 bln for Covid shots for poor countries
Countries and private donors pledged nearly $2.4 billion on Wednesday to the COVAX vaccine-sharing plan during a video summit hosted by Japan and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which leads the COVAX facility alongside the World Health Organization, intended to make Covid-19 shots more available to people in poorer nations.

The funds will allow COVAX to secure 1.8 billion fully subsidised doses for delivery to lower-income countries in 2021 and early 2022, enough to protect 30% of adults there, GAVI said in a statement.

In some long Covid cases, air gets trapped in lungs
Some Covid-19 survivors with persistent breathing symptoms have a condition called "air trapping," in which inhaled air gets stuck in the small airways of the lung and cannot be exhaled.

Researchers studied 100 Covid-19 survivors who were still having respiratory problems, like coughs and shortness of breath, an average of more than two months after their diagnosis. The air trapping was largely confined to patients' narrowest airway passages, according to a report posted on Saturday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

Brazilians bang pots in protest as another 2,500 die
Pot-banging protests erupted across several cities in Brazil on Wednesday evening as President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the nation, just days after protesters took to the streets across the country over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed almost half-a-million people here.

On Wednesday alone, almost 100,000 Brazilians came down with the coronavirus and 2,507 died, according to government data. On Saturday, thousands participated in protests in at least 16 cities across the country, which were organized by leftist political parties, unions and student associations.
(Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Janice Sampere to be appointed Miss Gibraltar 2021

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Bassadone unveils new showroom for 300-strong staff

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Govt announces 'double' bank holiday to mark Platinum Jubilee

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
From 'deadly enemy' to 'covidiots': Words matter when talking about Covid-19

3rd June 2021

Features
Overall Winner The Lemon Tree by Anna Breen

3rd June 2021

Features
Cancer Survivors Day to be marked this Sunday

3rd June 2021

Features
Dream come true for Christian Santos as mayor

1st June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021