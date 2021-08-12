Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

WhatsApp to allow chat history transfers between Android and iOS

By Press Association
12th August 2021

By Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent
WhatsApp is to allow users to transfer their chat history between operating systems for the first time – including voice notes, photos and conversations.

The update will mean that for the first time, WhatsApp users will be able to take their entire app history with them should they switch between Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android mobile operating systems.

The Facebook-owned messaging service said the feature had been one of the most requested from its userbase and will be first rolled out on Android to Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3.

Currently, people who use WhatsApp’s cloud backup feature have their chat history stored in iCloud on iOS and Google Drive on Android, meaning a user’s history can only be transferred to a new phone if they stay on the same operating system.

WhatsApp said that following the launch on the new foldables, the feature would become available to wider Samsung devices that run Android 10 or higher in the coming weeks.

“Your WhatsApp messages belong to you. That’s why they are stored on your phone by default, and not accessible in the cloud like many other messaging services,” WhatsApp product manager Sandeep Paruchuri said.

“We’re excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another.

“This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it.”

Most Read

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

More Covid vaccines head to Gibraltar for vulnerable and high-risk children

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

Man accused of brandishing knife in Main Street arrested

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘DCI Tom Tunbridge did the work of 15 officers’ says UK Serious Fraud Office

12th August 2021

Features
Friend of Gibraltar Lewis Pugh takes on his ‘most challenging’ swim to highlight climate crisis

12th August 2021

Features
Roof tiles at UK moated manor house adapted to stop bats slipping off

12th August 2021

Features
Pregnant women can be reassured by findings of UK vaccine study, says researcher

12th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021