Mon 28th Nov, 2022

When in Rome as Baroque as Bernini

By Guest Contributor
28th November 2022

By Elena Scialtiel The grandeur of seventeenth-century Rome, capital of the Papal secular territories and Catholic stronghold in a Protestantism-swept Europe, was resurrected in a lively talk by Loyd Grossman on the last morning of the Literary Festival. The Boston-born author, broadcaster and heyday Master Chef mastermind presented his book about Italian artist Bernini, aptly...

